Inceptionr LLC Cuts Stake in Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

Inceptionr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,498 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 7,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth about $354,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 275.4% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 95.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 153,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after acquiring an additional 75,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,179,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,070,000 after purchasing an additional 38,719 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. KeyCorp set a $79.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.62.

Shares of EMN opened at $60.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.43. Eastman Chemical Company has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $105.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.400-5.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

