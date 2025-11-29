Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stake in Pentair plc $PNR

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,105 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNR. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,129,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,275,000 after purchasing an additional 661,154 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Pentair by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,037,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,146,000 after acquiring an additional 356,775 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA grew its position in Pentair by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 79,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pentair during the second quarter worth about $5,057,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $105.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $74.25 and a 52-week high of $113.95.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 15.84%.The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Pentair has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.110-1.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.900 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pentair from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Pentair from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pentair from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 target price on Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.85.

In other Pentair news, CFO Robert P. Fishman sold 7,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $820,800.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,658,748.88. This trade represents a 10.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

