CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 206,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,943 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $105,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 231,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 39.5% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 7.5% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 49.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinegrove Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $750,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.75.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.6%

CrowdStrike stock opened at $509.51 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $298.00 and a 12-month high of $566.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a PE ratio of -428.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 118.23 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.86.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $5,150,000.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 354,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,369,740. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 6,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.89, for a total transaction of $3,835,482.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,108,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,213,210.98. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $58,561,456. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

