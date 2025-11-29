Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,194 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,334 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $97,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 27.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 86,909 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,910,000 after purchasing an additional 18,641 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 19,878 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,464 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 40.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 26,089 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.24, for a total value of $952,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 84,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,095,782.24. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of AMAT opened at $252.03 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $252.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.43. The company has a market capitalization of $200.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 14th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.04.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

