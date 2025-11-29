10,481 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Bought by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,481 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,023 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 636 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, STF Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the second quarter. STF Management LP now owns 3,944 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $201.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 59.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.21 and a fifty-two week high of $203.75.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $504,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,092 shares in the company, valued at $10,713,434.68. This trade represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Huber sold 79,381 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.17, for a total value of $15,969,075.77. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,369 shares of company stock valued at $27,307,702. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.64.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

