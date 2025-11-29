Neuberger Berman Group LLC Takes Position in Hawkins, Inc. $HWKN

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 32,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Hawkins by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 599,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,448,000 after buying an additional 143,425 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 473,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,320,000 after acquiring an additional 123,030 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 2nd quarter worth $16,956,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Hawkins in the first quarter worth $5,271,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Hawkins by 76.1% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 112,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,976,000 after acquiring an additional 48,602 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $129.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.30 and a 12 month high of $186.15.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $280.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.42 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 7.95%. Equities analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 19.10%.

HWKN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Hawkins in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research lowered Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.50.

In other Hawkins news, VP Drew M. Grahek bought 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.34 per share, for a total transaction of $200,501.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 39,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,117.60. This trade represents a 4.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

