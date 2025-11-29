Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 8,185 Shares of Allegion PLC $ALLE

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth $32,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Allegion by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Allegion by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Allegion by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Allegion from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.38.

Allegion Stock Up 0.2%

ALLE opened at $166.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.42 and its 200 day moving average is $160.46. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $116.57 and a fifty-two week high of $180.68.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Allegion had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 16.09%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.60%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

