Inceptionr LLC Makes New $367,000 Investment in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,407 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,406,722,000 after purchasing an additional 195,982 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,824,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,040,914,000 after purchasing an additional 857,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,491,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $906,961,000 after buying an additional 27,531 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 7.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,872,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $495,635,000 after buying an additional 130,949 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.4% in the first quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,236,000 after buying an additional 56,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 4,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.63, for a total transaction of $1,434,692.39. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 41,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,264,210.55. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.55, for a total value of $577,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 832 shares in the company, valued at $240,073.60. This represents a 70.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,369 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,556. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $297.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95. Vulcan Materials Company has a 52-week low of $215.08 and a 52-week high of $311.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.12. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $279.00 to $278.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $356.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.58.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

