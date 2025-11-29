Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Trims Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. $MMSI

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 793,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 248,903 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $74,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

In other news, Chairman Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total transaction of $880,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,019,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,796,838.20. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $5,189,900. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $86.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 4.09. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $78.12 and a one year high of $111.45.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $384.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.69 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.31%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.790 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

