Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Position in BlackRock $BLK

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,463 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $270,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.9% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 23,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,308,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 11,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $1,420,000. Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $1,893,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 13.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BLK opened at $1,048.41 on Friday. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $773.74 and a 52-week high of $1,219.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,107.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,080.93. The company has a market cap of $162.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.78 by ($0.23). BlackRock had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total transaction of $13,980,480.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,394,113.20. This trade represents a 62.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Argus upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,165.00 to $1,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,394.00 to $1,456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,301.00 to $1,407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,302.59.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

