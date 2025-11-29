Yum China $YUMC Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,312,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880,201 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Yum China were worth $192,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Yum China by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Yum China by 3.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Yum China by 16.1% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,053,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,884,000 after purchasing an additional 285,274 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE:YUMC opened at $48.14 on Friday. Yum China has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.18.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Yum China had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 8.04%.The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.83%.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In other Yum China news, insider Warton Wang sold 8,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $395,268.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 46,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,773.16. This trade represents a 14.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeff Kuai sold 5,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $248,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,896. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 18,242 shares of company stock valued at $878,397 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CLSA reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

