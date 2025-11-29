Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Raises Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 764,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Danaher were worth $151,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in Danaher by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $226.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $258.23. The stock has a market cap of $159.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Danaher

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total transaction of $1,088,713.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,625 shares in the company, valued at $552,352.50. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $746,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,593. This represents a 13.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 30,248 shares of company stock worth $6,609,663 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.