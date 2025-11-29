Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 78,317 Shares of Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,225,529 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,317 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Illumina were worth $403,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 55,942 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 122.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 57,187 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 31,438 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter worth about $22,864,000. Patient Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 26.9% in the second quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 582,190 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $55,547,000 after acquiring an additional 123,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Illumina by 183.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,672 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Stephens set a $110.00 target price on Illumina and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Illumina from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Daiwa America lowered Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.13 per share, with a total value of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 12,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,433.99. This trade represents a 4.16% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina Stock Up 1.2%

ILMN stock opened at $131.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.17. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.70 and a twelve month high of $153.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 28.93%. Illumina’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.