Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 102.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 490,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $22,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 49.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 101.1% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 76,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the sale, the director owned 129,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,561.97. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $43.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 13.23 and a quick ratio of 13.23. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.26. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.26 and a 1-year high of $52.27.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 49.54% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $397.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.860-3.880 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLPI. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.50 to $47.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

