Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $18.35 Million Stock Position in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $18,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-On by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,495,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,262,000 after purchasing an additional 80,422 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,958,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,292,000 after buying an additional 36,421 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-On in the second quarter valued at about $434,938,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Snap-On by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,221,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,775,000 after acquiring an additional 43,430 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Snap-On by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 841,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-On alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Snap-On from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

Insider Transactions at Snap-On

In other Snap-On news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.28, for a total value of $1,292,119.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,093.76. This trade represents a 59.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-On Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SNA stock opened at $340.19 on Friday. Snap-On Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.81 and a fifty-two week high of $371.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $339.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 21.08%.Snap-On’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-On Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $2.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $9.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Snap-On’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.14. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.18%.

Snap-On Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.