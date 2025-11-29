Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Position in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 243.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,623 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $16,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the second quarter worth about $601,300,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Everest Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 41,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Everest Group Price Performance

Everest Group stock opened at $314.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $302.44 and a 52-week high of $391.98.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.39 by ($5.85). Everest Group had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 3.12%.The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Everest Group from $424.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Everest Group from $383.00 to $343.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Everest Group in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Everest Group from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on EG

Insider Activity at Everest Group

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. purchased 11,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $307.38 per share, with a total value of $3,499,521.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 45,491 shares in the company, valued at $13,983,023.58. This trade represents a 33.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allan Levine acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $306.08 per share, for a total transaction of $948,848.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,150.24. The trade was a 294.40% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Everest Group

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.