Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 204,848 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp $MGY

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,580,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,848 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $58,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,641,000 after buying an additional 1,358,878 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,365,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,541,000 after purchasing an additional 597,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,531,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,895,000 after buying an additional 238,356 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,003,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,005,000 after acquiring an additional 825,162 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,307,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,454,000 after acquiring an additional 132,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 0.9%

MGY opened at $23.14 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.32. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 25.90%.The business had revenue of $324.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGY shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. William Blair began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $29.00 price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MGY

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.