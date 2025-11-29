Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $19 Million Holdings in Centene Corporation $CNC

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Centene were worth $18,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 248.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 265.8% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE CNC opened at $39.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Centene Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $66.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.71. The business had revenue of $49.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.50 billion. Centene had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on shares of Centene and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Centene from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centene

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.