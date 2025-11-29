Fiserv, Inc. $FISV Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,382 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $21,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Truist Financial cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lance M. Fritz purchased 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.18 per share, with a total value of $651,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,945.48. The trade was a 324.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.56 and a 52-week high of $238.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.67.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.