Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 207.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,593 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $10,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,338,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Jabil by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,898,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,119,000 after buying an additional 1,313,338 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Jabil by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,556,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,096,000 after buying an additional 747,423 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 119.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,417,000 after acquiring an additional 662,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Jabil by 4,593.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 636,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,881,000 after purchasing an additional 623,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.77, for a total value of $8,310,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,258,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,570,379.34. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Hebard sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total transaction of $1,299,604.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 58,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,497,642.04. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,762 shares of company stock valued at $27,886,321. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of JBL stock opened at $210.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00. Jabil, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.66 and a twelve month high of $237.14.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.37. Jabil had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Jabil from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group set a $241.00 price target on Jabil in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JBL

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.