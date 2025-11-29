Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $31.94 Million Stock Position in UiPath, Inc. $PATH

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,495,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.47% of UiPath worth $31,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in UiPath by 48.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in UiPath by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in UiPath by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 313,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 7.7% during the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In related news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $678,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 29,288,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,378,975.95. This represents a 0.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $77,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 182,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,544.72. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 2,319,002 shares of company stock worth $34,094,875 in the last 90 days. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PATH shares. Zacks Research downgraded UiPath from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UiPath from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of UiPath and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.

UiPath Price Performance

PATH opened at $13.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.50, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96. UiPath, Inc. has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $18.74.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $361.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.36 million. UiPath had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. UiPath has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

