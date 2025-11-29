5,377,295 Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,377,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $795,893,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,268,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 30,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $5,156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,704.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after buying an additional 106,169 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE MAA opened at $135.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.50 and its 200-day moving average is $142.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $125.75 and a one year high of $173.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $554.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.22 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 25.23%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.680-8.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.290 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $1.515 dividend. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 128.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAA

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. acquired 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,770.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 320,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,445,779.76. This trade represents a 0.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.