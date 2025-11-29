Jpmorgan India Growth & Income (LON:JIGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Jpmorgan India Growth & Income (LON:JIGI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

Jpmorgan India Growth & Income Stock Up 1.0%

LON JIGI opened at GBX 1,062 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £479.46 million and a PE ratio of 55.57. Jpmorgan India Growth & Income has a 52 week low of GBX 1,000 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,098.

Jpmorgan India Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc provides expertly managed exposure to the long-term growth potential of the Indian market.Key points:

Expertise – The largest Indian investment trust, managed by a highly-experienced team.

Portfolio – Invests in the long-term growth potential of India, boosted by a growing middle class and young population.

Results – Provides exposure to a market that can be difficult to access through a growth-orientated portfolio of Indian equities.

Why invest in this trust

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc was the first trust to focus purely on Indian companies.

