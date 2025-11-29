Norges Bank Makes New $749.74 Million Investment in Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,375,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,735,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Down 0.3%

Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.11. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $56.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.10). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.40%.The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.4308 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is 120.28%.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

