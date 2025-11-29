Neuberger Berman Group LLC Invests $12.46 Million in Freshpet, Inc. $FRPT

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 183,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,456,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter worth about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 283.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Freshpet

In related news, President Scott James Morris sold 63,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $3,485,683.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 160,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,859,879.96. This represents a 28.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacki Sue Kelley purchased 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 11,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,745.50. The trade was a 7.34% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,008 shares of company stock valued at $332,305 over the last 90 days. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.43.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Freshpet stock opened at $57.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.76 and a twelve month high of $164.07.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $288.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.73 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 11.44%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading

