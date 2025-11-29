NetApp, Inc. $NTAP Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,346 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 11,681 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $25,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,093,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 45.0% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of NetApp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 196,984 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,474 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTAP. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NetApp from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $94,936.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $123,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,074.76. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 12,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,361 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $111.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.24. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $131.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 123.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.010-2.110 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.