Norges Bank Takes $712.28 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,201,464 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,276,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 137.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 870.0% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 97 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL opened at $469.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $491.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.53. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $450.00 and a 1 year high of $661.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.300-11.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.08, for a total value of $469,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,311.48. The trade was a 7.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.65, for a total value of $2,242,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,018.95. The trade was a 36.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $3,115,405 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TYL. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $660.09.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

