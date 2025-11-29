Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Position in QXO, Inc. $QXO

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of QXO, Inc. (NYSE:QXO – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 815,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,680 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in QXO were worth $17,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QXO during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of QXO by 258.0% in the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in QXO by 1,740.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in QXO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of QXO during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE QXO opened at $18.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.14, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. QXO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average of $19.55.

QXO ( NYSE:QXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. QXO had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.09%.The firm’s revenue was up 20726.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that QXO, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QXO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of QXO in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research cut shares of QXO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on QXO in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on QXO in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of QXO to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QXO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.85.

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

