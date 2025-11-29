Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in General Motors Company $GM

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4,854.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,902 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 31,755 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 5.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 677,413 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $31,859,000 after purchasing an additional 36,922 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $1,022,000. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in General Motors by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,598 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $73.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. General Motors Company has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.10.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. General Motors had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 753,720 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $45,185,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 433,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,989,943.65. The trade was a 63.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $408,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $527,380.35. This trade represents a 43.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,288,534 shares of company stock valued at $79,253,568 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on General Motors from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on General Motors from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $66.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Argus set a $78.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on General Motors

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.