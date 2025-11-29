Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Talen Energy Corporation $TLN

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 93.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,939 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLN. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Talen Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Talen Energy by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Talen Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Talen Energy by 5,100.0% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Talen Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TLN shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Talen Energy from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Talen Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Talen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Talen Energy from $442.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talen Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.07.

Talen Energy Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Talen Energy stock opened at $394.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.30, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $401.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.29. Talen Energy Corporation has a one year low of $158.08 and a one year high of $451.28.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Talen Energy had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $812.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Talen Energy

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.