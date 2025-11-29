Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 9.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 14.5% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its position in LPL Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $564,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,785,729.10. This represents a 8.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,497.50. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,675 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Trading Up 0.7%

LPLA stock opened at $356.05 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.83 and a 12-month high of $403.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $345.02 and its 200 day moving average is $361.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.63.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.71. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 5.35%.The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LPL Financial from $463.00 to $438.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial upgraded LPL Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Rothschild Redb cut LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.00.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

