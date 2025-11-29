State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 521,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Roblox were worth $54,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,153,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,222,993,000 after buying an additional 1,513,608 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 13.8% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,889,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,350 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 9.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,039,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,257,000 after acquiring an additional 834,230 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 217.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,770,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 9.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,344,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,457,000 after acquiring an additional 570,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

Roblox stock opened at $95.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.56. Roblox Corporation has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $150.59. The stock has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 314.20%. Roblox's revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.33, for a total transaction of $8,997,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 270,628 shares in the company, valued at $36,894,715.24. This trade represents a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 20,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $1,991,449.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 181,043 shares in the company, valued at $17,240,724.89. This represents a 10.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 388,508 shares of company stock valued at $43,636,941 over the last ninety days. 12.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Roblox from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $155.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler set a $130.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.41.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

