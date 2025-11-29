State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 6,940 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 562,855 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $67,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $451,908,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,485,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,552 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,546,058 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $184,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,680 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $81,752,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in EOG Resources by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 687,446 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $88,158,000 after buying an additional 511,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.33.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $107.58 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $138.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.74 and its 200 day moving average is $115.19.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.64%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.