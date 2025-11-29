State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Exelon Corporation $EXC

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,037,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Exelon were worth $45,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,428,000. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 5,795,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,722 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 506.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,959 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth $117,274,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth $112,832,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exelon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

Exelon Stock Up 1.7%

NASDAQ EXC opened at $47.36 on Friday. Exelon Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $48.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average is $44.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 57.35%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

