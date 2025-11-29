Gartner, Inc. $IT Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IT. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 14.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Gartner by 527.3% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Gartner by 6.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 76.2% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Gartner from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Gartner from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Gartner from $457.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $307.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.67.

Gartner stock opened at $232.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.74. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.54 and a twelve month high of $584.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.35. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.63% and a net margin of 19.71%.The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.650- EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

