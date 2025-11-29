Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 42,205 Shares of Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 248.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,205 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Five Below worth $7,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,424,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,430,000 after buying an additional 376,932 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 31.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,540,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,083,000 after acquiring an additional 365,426 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 3.7% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,109,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,147,000 after purchasing an additional 39,375 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 433.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 770,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,668,000 after purchasing an additional 626,077 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 744,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,694,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $166.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $52.38 and a one year high of $168.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.91 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Five Below from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $135.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.06.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

