State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Paychex were worth $45,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 40.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 94.0% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $111.79 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.00 and a 12-month high of $161.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 27.85%.The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.08%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Paychex from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Argus dropped their price target on Paychex from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $139.87.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

