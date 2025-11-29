Dominion Energy Inc. $D Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 443,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 156,163 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $25,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 123.3% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $62.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63. Dominion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $62.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.95.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.330-3.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.82%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.22.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

