State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 604,370 Shares of Fastenal Company $FAST

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,192,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604,370 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $50,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Fastenal by 100.0% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 19.4% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fastenal from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,800. The trade was a 11.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $131,630. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $40.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.36. Fastenal Company has a 52-week low of $35.31 and a 52-week high of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

Fastenal Profile



Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

