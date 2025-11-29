State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 10,960 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. $D

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 856,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,960 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $48,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 31,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 35,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $62.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.95. Dominion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $62.87.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.330-3.480 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

