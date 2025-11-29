Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 367,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $47,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 99.1% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 780.0% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $937,810.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,444. The trade was a 57.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,943,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,873.52. This represents a 77.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $181.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.03 and a 200 day moving average of $140.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.30, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.87. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $202.45.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on VRT. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Vertiv from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cfra Research upgraded Vertiv to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $216.00 target price on Vertiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.81.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

