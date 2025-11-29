State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $65,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,421,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,710,554,000 after buying an additional 155,344 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,457,274,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,139,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,631,390,000 after acquiring an additional 974,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,115,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,554,299,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,933,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,466,472,000 after acquiring an additional 308,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.08, for a total value of $54,715.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,826.48. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC stock opened at $572.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $588.32 and a 200-day moving average of $553.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.07. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12 month low of $426.24 and a 12 month high of $640.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $1.24. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $688.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $710.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $646.94.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

