Korea Investment CORP Acquires 7,163 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $38,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 120.0% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 481.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Synopsys by 441.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNPS opened at $417.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $440.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.46. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.74 and a 1-year high of $651.73. The company has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.04%.Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total value of $4,945,385.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,520 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,468. This trade represents a 32.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert G. Painter purchased 350 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $425.44 per share, with a total value of $148,904.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at $974,683.04. This trade represents a 18.03% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,894 shares of company stock worth $16,760,783. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Synopsys from $715.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective (down from $625.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $556.33.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

