Prudential Financial Inc. Has $7.52 Million Stock Holdings in Acuity, Inc. $AYI

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 91.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 283,995 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of Acuity worth $7,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Acuity by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 96 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Acuity by 3,175.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Acuity by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Price Performance

NYSE AYI opened at $366.42 on Friday. Acuity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.81 and a fifty-two week high of $375.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $356.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Acuity Announces Dividend

Acuity ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The electronics maker reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.36. Acuity had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 9.13%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Acuity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.000-20.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. Acuity’s payout ratio is presently 5.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.11, for a total value of $1,638,978.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,211,106.16. This trade represents a 42.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AYI. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Acuity from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Acuity from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Acuity from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded Acuity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Acuity in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.17.

Acuity Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

