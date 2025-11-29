Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $329,000 Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 582.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 614 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2,872,410.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 833,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,510,000 after acquiring an additional 832,999 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 530,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,228,000 after purchasing an additional 273,453 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 299.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 319,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,085,000 after purchasing an additional 239,692 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth approximately $74,634,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth approximately $114,551,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,069.00 price target on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. DA Davidson set a $810.00 target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $875.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $892.75.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 0.7%

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $978.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $889.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $699.10. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.44 and a 1-year high of $1,020.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The company had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 7,158 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $947.98, for a total transaction of $6,785,640.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 180,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,478,206.24. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.68, for a total value of $5,033,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,454,778.68. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,158 shares of company stock valued at $21,277,519. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.