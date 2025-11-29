State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 11,550 Shares of Copart, Inc. $CPRT

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,550 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Copart were worth $42,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Copart by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,408,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,221,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,462,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,305,000 after purchasing an additional 656,333 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,345,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $868,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,656 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Copart by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,490,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,052,000 after purchasing an additional 658,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Copart by 32.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 9,380,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,192 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CPRT. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Copart from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Insider Activity at Copart

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $10,879,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,087,635.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,360.28. This trade represents a 43.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 353,123 shares of company stock worth $15,873,689 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

CPRT stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.18.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

