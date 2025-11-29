LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ) Receives $56.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LENZ. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of LENZ Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of LENZ Therapeutics to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get LENZ Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LENZ Therapeutics

LENZ Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7%

LENZ Therapeutics stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. LENZ Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.89. The stock has a market cap of $954.81 million, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 0.46.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LENZ Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Daniel R. Chevallard acquired 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.76 per share, with a total value of $50,026.48. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 5,386 shares in the company, valued at $122,585.36. The trade was a 68.95% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Mccollum acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.79 per share, for a total transaction of $239,295.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $239,295. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LENZ Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 2,146.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 51.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

About LENZ Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LENZ Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENZ Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.