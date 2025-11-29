Steem Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $41.46 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. In the last week, Steem has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0794 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $41.46 million and approximately $11.22 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Arweave (AR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00004613 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,606.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000165 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.92 or 0.00584861 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00010799 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.95 or 0.00518673 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $413.37 or 0.00456230 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.61 or 0.00093381 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00015101 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
About Steem
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 533,215,813 coins and its circulating supply is 522,267,379 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
