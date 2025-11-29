Wrapped TFUEL Price Hits $76.32 on Top Exchanges (WTFUEL)

Wrapped TFUEL (WTFUEL) traded 86,384.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 29th. Wrapped TFUEL has a market capitalization of $876.95 million and approximately $169.25 million worth of Wrapped TFUEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped TFUEL token can currently be purchased for $76.32 or 0.00084227 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped TFUEL has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90,431.82 or 0.99807287 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped TFUEL Profile

Wrapped TFUEL’s total supply is 11,491,109 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped TFUEL is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TFUEL’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Wrapped TFUEL is www.thetatoken.org. Wrapped TFUEL’s official Twitter account is @theta_network.

Wrapped TFUEL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TFUEL (WTFUEL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Theta Network platform. Wrapped TFUEL has a current supply of 11,491,108.52. The last known price of Wrapped TFUEL is 95.57822406 USD and is up 252.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $205,855,479.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thetatoken.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TFUEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TFUEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped TFUEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

