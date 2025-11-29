Comparing Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) & Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) and Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.8% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Technology Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Formula Systems (1985) has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Technology Solutions has a beta of 4.26, meaning that its share price is 326% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Formula Systems (1985) 2.70% 5.58% 2.58% Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Formula Systems (1985) and Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Formula Systems (1985) and Technology Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Formula Systems (1985) 0 1 0 0 2.00 Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Technology Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Technology Solutions is more favorable than Formula Systems (1985).

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Formula Systems (1985) and Technology Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Formula Systems (1985) $3.02 billion 0.77 $79.67 million $4.54 33.40 Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Formula Systems (1985) has higher revenue and earnings than Technology Solutions.

Summary

Formula Systems (1985) beats Technology Solutions on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data. It also provides customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and application and professional training courses, and advanced professional studies. In addition, the company offers property and casualty insurance platforms, such as Sapiens, Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens IDITSuite, and IDIT Go; life, pension, and annuities platforms, including Sapiens, Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster; Sapiens Cloud-based DigitalSuite; data and analytics platform; and reinsurance software solutions comprising Sapiens ReinsuranceMaster, Sapiens ReinsurancePro, and Sapiens Reinsurance GO. Further, it provides Sapiens workers' compensation solutions; Sapiens medical professional liability solutions; financial and compliance solutions, such as Sapiens FinancialPro, Sapiens Financial GO, Sapiens StatementPro, Sapiens CheckPro, and Sapiens Reporting Tools; Sapiens Decision; and technology-based solutions. Additionally, it offers application development and business process integration platforms; vertical software solutions; strategic consulting and outsourcing services; and professional services in various areas, as well as develops on-premise payroll software. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

About Technology Solutions

Technology Solutions Company provides systems integration and information technology (IT) consulting services to the manufacturing and distribution, healthcare and life sciences, consumer products and retail, and financial services industry. Technology Solutions Company was founded in 1988 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

